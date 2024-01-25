Jennifer Lopez Signs on to Produce 'Bob the Builder' Movie Starring Anthony Ramos

Bob the Builder is setting his sights on the big screen.

The iconic character, a construction worker who centers a hit children’s show, is getting his own movie in the wake of Barbie‘s success. The project – from Mattell Films – already has two big stars attached, too.

Anthony Ramos will bring Roberto (Bob’s full name) to life in the movie, and Jennifer Lopez has signed on to produce.

According to Variety, the movie will be set in Puerto Rico and will highlight Bob’s sunny personality and focus on team building.

The focus will be on how Bob “takes on issues affecting the island and digs deeper into what it means to build. Bob’s journey will celebrate the vibrant and colorful textures of the Caribbean Latin nations and their people.”

Anthony stressed that the project will have an “important message.”

“For years, Bob the Builder’s characters have inspired young people around the world,” he told the outlet. “A movie about friends working together, a celebration of a beautiful home they share, and how love can help to conquer any obstacle in your way. Can we fix it? Yes, we can!”

Of course, Bob the Builder follows in the wake of Barbie, which was the highest-grossing movie of the year.

