Melissa Barrera's Latest Posts About Palestine Cause More Uproar in Hollywood, Insider Claims Her Representation Almost Dropped Her

Melissa Barrera has been very vocal about her support for Palestine amid the Israel-Gaza conflict and now her social media posts are causing more uproar in Hollywood.

The 33-year-old actress was previously fired from her role in the upcoming movie Scream 7 and her latest posts almost caused her representation to drop her, according to insiders familiar with the situation.

Keep reading to find out more…

Melissa asked her Instagram followers to donate money to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, an organization that benefits “all the martyrs in Gaza and the West Bank.” Her decision to support this specific charity has been controversial because the U.S. and other countries are no longer providing aid to them after it was alleged that staffers from the UNRWA participated in the October 7 terror attacks on Israel.

Variety reports that after Melissa‘s posts made the rounds, her agents at WME “consulted with outside advisors on the best approach to fire her given that such a break could spark backlash,” a claim that WME denies.

The Variety sources say that WME and Melissa‘s managers at Sugar23 were both ready to drop her as a client, but they decided to change their plans.

While at the Sundance Film Festival last month, Melissa attended a pro-Palestine rally.