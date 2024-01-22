Melissa Barrera Joins Pro-Palestine Rally at Sundance Film Festival

Melissa Barrera hit the frontlines of a pro-Palestine rally on Sunday (January 21) in Park City, Utah.

The 33-year-old actress is in town for the 2024 Sundance Film Festival, where she premiered her new movie Your Monster a few days before.

On Sunday, she attended the SAGindie Actors Only Brunch, pictured in the gallery, as well as joining the protestors, where she held up a poster that read, “In Our Lifetime,” and “Free Palestine” numerous times.

During the rally, Melissa did not do interviews, understandably so, but she did give permission for people to take video of her.

She was seen chanting, “In our thousands, in our millions, we are all Palestinians!” along with others, via Deadline.

Melissa has been very vocal about her support for Palestine, which has led to her being fired from the upcoming Scream 7 movie.

At the Your Monster premiere days before joining the rally, Melissa shared that she has had a “big awakening” and is grateful for all that’s happened the past few months, alluding to her firing.

“Honestly, I think I finally am becoming who I’m supposed to be in life, and the last few months have been a big awakening of that,” she told AP. “I’m just so grateful for everything that’s happened.”