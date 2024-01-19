Top Stories
'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Fri, 19 January 2024 at 2:55 am

Melissa Barrera Talks 'Scream' Exit & Her Current Relationship with the Cast

Melissa Barrera is sharing her thoughts on her exit from the Scream franchise and what her current relationship with the cast is like.

It was previously reported that the 33-year-old actress was fired from Scream 7 due to her social media posts on the Israel-Palestine conflict.

Melissa talked about her exit while attending the 2024 Sundance Film Festival premiere of her movie Your Monster on Thursday (January 18) in Park City, Utah.

Also joining Melissa at the premiere were her co-stars Tommy Dewey, Meghann Fahy, Edmund Donovan, and Kayla Foster.

Keep reading to find out more…

Melissa was asked about reuniting with nearly all of her co-stars at an Emmys weekend party, including on-screen sister Jenna Ortega.

“We’re family for life. If we’re ever in the vicinity of each other, we always find each other and that’s what happened at that event,” Melissa told Deadline. “When we find each other, we just want to spend the night with each other, and nothing is ever going to change that.”

On leaving the Scream movies, Melissa said, “I’m just so grateful on what I got to infuse in the franchise, and that’s something I’ll be proud of forever.”

Melissa has yet another horror movie coming out soon and the trailer was just released!
Photos: Getty
Posted to: 2024 Sundance Film Festival, Edmund Donovan, Kayla Foster, Meghann Fahy, Melissa Barrera, Scream, Tommy Dewey