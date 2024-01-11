Melissa Barrera Reunites With 'Scream' Directors for Horror Movie 'Abigail,' Which Also Stars the Late Angus Cloud - Watch the Trailer

Melissa Barrera is back in the horror world.

The 33-year-old actress stars in Abigail, the new horror movie from Radio Silence (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett), the directing team behind 2022’s Scream and last year’s Scream VI, out in theaters April 19.

Here’s a plot summary: “After a group of would-be criminals kidnap the 12-year-old ballerina daughter of a powerful underworld figure, all they have to do to collect a $50 million ransom is watch the girl overnight. In an isolated mansion, the captors start to dwindle, one by one, and they discover, to their mounting horror, that they’re locked inside with no normal little girl.

Dan Stevens, Alisha Weir, Kathryn Newton, William Catlett, Kevin Durand and Giancarlo Esposito all star.

The late Angus Cloud also makes one of his final appearances in the film.

Watch the trailer…

