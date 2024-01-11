Natalie Portman & John Krasinski Link Up in New Heist Movie 'Fountain of Youth' From Guy Ritchie

Natalie Portman and John Krasinski are joining forces to pull off an epic heist in their new movie Fountain of Youth.

Deadline confirmed that they were leading the project, which will be directed by Guy Ritchie.

In the movie, John and Natalie play siblings who come together to hunt down the famed Fountain of Youth, which contains the secret to immortality.

The script was written by James Vanderbilt. Fountain of Youth has been in the works for a while, and the script is said to have “blew execs away.”

Both Guy and John had reportedly expressed interest in early 2023. However, the strike put all plans on pause.

It’s full steam ahead with Natalie a part of the project. Now that the cast has come together, filming will reportedly take place in the first quarter of 2024.

