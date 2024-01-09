Lip-Reading Fans Make Emily Blunt & John Krasinski Video Go Viral After Golden Globes

There’s a video of Emily Blunt and John Krasinski from the Golden Globes that is going viral and it’s all because everyone is trying to figure out what they’re saying to each other.

The official CBS account on TikTok shared a video of the married couple posing for photos on the red carpet at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday (January 7) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Emily and John smiled for the cameras while having a quick chat with each other and their conversation could only be heard slightly.

While some fans think John said the word “divorce” in there, most fans don’t think he was saying that.

It sounds like John was actually saying “I can’t wait to get indoors” as it was so cold in Los Angeles on the day of the show.

Watch the video below!