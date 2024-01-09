Top Stories
The Act's Joey King Reacts to Gypsy Rose Blanchard's Prison Release

Selena Gomez Reveals What She Told Taylor Swift at Golden Globes Amid Timothee Chalamet Rumors

Shanna Moakler Reveals Alleged Reason Why She & Travis Barker Split Up, Slams Kardashian-Jenner Family

Are Meryl Streep & Martin Short Dating? Rep Releases Statement After Golden Globes Rumors

Tue, 09 January 2024 at 9:25 pm

Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, & More Attend 'Lift' Premiere in NYC

Kevin Hart, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, & More Attend 'Lift' Premiere in NYC

The stars of Netflix‘s new heist comedy movie are hitting the red carpet!

Kevin Hart and Gugu Mbatha-Raw posed for photos together while stepping out for the premiere of their new movie Lift on Monday evening (January 8) held Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Ursula Corbero, Billy Magnussen, Jacob Batalon, Jean Reno, Sam Worthington, Paul Anderson, Viveik Kalra, Yun Jee Kim, and Burn Gorman along with director F. Gary Gray.

Keep reading to find out more…

Here’s a brief synopsis for the new movie: “A professional thief and his expert crew attempt the ultimate heist: stealing $500 million in gold from a vault on a plane — 40,000 feet in the air.”

Lift will be available for streaming on Netflix starting on Friday, Jan. 12.

FYI: Gugu is wearing a Molly Goddard gown.

Click through the gallery for 40+ pictures of the stars at the premiere…
Photos: Getty Images
