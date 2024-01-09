Melania Trump's Mother Amalija Knavs Dies at 78

Melania Trump‘s mother has sadly passed away.

The 53-year-old former first lady announced on Tuesday night (January 9) that her mom, Amalija Knavs, died at the age of 78 after falling “very ill” late last year.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of my beloved mother, Amalija,” Melania wrote on Twitter/X.

“Amalija Knavs was a strong woman who always carried herself with grace, warmth, and dignity,” she continued. “She was entirely devoted to her husband, daughters, grandson, and son-in-law. We will miss her beyond measure and continue to honor and love her legacy.”

Back in December, Melania‘s husband Donald had revealed that his wife was not present at holiday festivities as she was with her mother, who was in the hospital.

“Melania—great First Lady, so popular, the people love her—she’s now in a hospital with her mother. Her mother, Amalija, is very ill, but hopefully she’ll be recovering,” he said at a New Year’s Eve event at Mar-a-Lago, via People.

“But she’s been very ill, so I just want to say ‘hello’ to the First Lady—we just spoke, down in Miami, great hospital—and hopefully they’ll be ok, but it’s a tough one, it’s a very tough one. She knows probably about 95% of the people in this room. We just want to wish Amalija that she gets better as quickly as possible,” he added.

Our thoughts go out to Melania Trump and her loved ones during this difficult time.