Tue, 09 January 2024 at 8:25 pm

The 27 Biggest Movie Star Paydays of All Time (Including Margot Robbie's Salary for 'Barbie')

The 27 Biggest Movie Star Paydays of All Time (Including Margot Robbie's Salary for 'Barbie')

Did you know that some stars have earned $100 million from making just one movie?

There are some celebs who take a profit participation deal instead of a bigger salary, which in the end could give them a much larger payday.

One star who is known for his massive paydays is Marvel actor Robert Downey Jr., who appears on this list six times thanks to his huge profit participation deals for his various appearances as Iron Man/Tony Stark.

Margot Robbie‘s massive salary for Barbie, including bonuses, has been added to the list.

We’re sad to see that only three women appear on the list and we hope to see more appear here in the future!

Browse through the slideshow for the biggest paydays of all time…

