Robert Pattinson Goes for a Hike as Pregnant Fiancée Suki Waterhouse Runs Errands in L.A.
Robert Pattinson is getting in some exercise.
The 37-year-old Twilight actor checked out the scenery while out for a hike on Thursday afternoon (January 18) in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park.
For his hike, Rob kept things casual in a long-sleeved black shirt with gray shorts and a black baseball hat.
The day before, Rob‘s pregnant fiancée Suki Waterhouse went comfy in a white zip-up hoodie and black sweatpants as she stopped by the Food & Nutrition Management Services offices.
Earlier this week, Suki, 32, showed off her bare baby bump as she made a glamorous arrival at the 2023 Emmy Awards where her show Daisy Jones & The Six was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series.
If you missed it, Rob and Suki recently stepped out for dinner with two other famous couples.