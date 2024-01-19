Top Stories
'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

'Euphoria' Season 3 Cast: 12 Actors Expected to Return, 3 Stars Won't Be; Plus HBO Exec's Latest Update

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Malia Obama Makes First-Ever Red Carpet Appearance, Debuts Short Film at Sundance 2024

Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Sophie Turner Gets 'Wrongful Retention' Custody Case Against Joe Jonas Dismissed in Court

Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Connie Britton Explains Her Emmy Awards 2023 Absence, Reveals the Dress She Would Have Worn

Fri, 19 January 2024 at 9:16 am

Robert Pattinson Goes for a Hike as Pregnant Fiancée Suki Waterhouse Runs Errands in L.A.

Robert Pattinson Goes for a Hike as Pregnant Fiancée Suki Waterhouse Runs Errands in L.A.

Robert Pattinson is getting in some exercise.

The 37-year-old Twilight actor checked out the scenery while out for a hike on Thursday afternoon (January 18) in Los Angeles’ Griffith Park.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Robert Pattinson

For his hike, Rob kept things casual in a long-sleeved black shirt with gray shorts and a black baseball hat.

The day before, Rob‘s pregnant fiancée Suki Waterhouse went comfy in a white zip-up hoodie and black sweatpants as she stopped by the Food & Nutrition Management Services offices.

Earlier this week, Suki, 32, showed off her bare baby bump as she made a glamorous arrival at the 2023 Emmy Awards where her show Daisy Jones & The Six was nominated for Outstanding Limited Series.

If you missed it, Rob and Suki recently stepped out for dinner with two other famous couples.
Just Jared on Facebook
robert pattinson goes for hike suki waterhouse runs errands 01
robert pattinson goes for hike suki waterhouse runs errands 02
robert pattinson goes for hike suki waterhouse runs errands 03
robert pattinson goes for hike suki waterhouse runs errands 04
robert pattinson goes for hike suki waterhouse runs errands 05
robert pattinson goes for hike suki waterhouse runs errands 06
robert pattinson goes for hike suki waterhouse runs errands 07

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Pregnant Celebrities, Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse