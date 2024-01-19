'Teen Mom' Alum Kailyn Lowry Gives Birth to Twins, Is Now Mom to Seven Kids

Kailyn Lowry is now a mom of seven!

During the Friday (January 19) episode of her Barely Famous podcast, the 31-year-old Teen Mom 2 alum announced that she and boyfriend Elijah Scott had recently welcomed twins.

“I ended up delivering at 35 weeks,” Kailyn shared, revealing she welcomed the twins via C-section. “I was terrified because I didn’t love the idea, but I knew I had to do it because the baby was breached.”

Kailyn didn’t share the names of her babies, but she previously shared that she was expecting a boy and a girl.

The twins are now the second and third child she shares with Elijah, whom she has been dating since April 2022. They secretly welcomed son Rio in late 2022.

In addition, Kailyn is mom to sons Isaac, 13, (with ex-boyfriend Jo Rivera), 10-year-old Lincoln (with ex-husband Javi Marroquin), and Lux, 6, and Creed, 3 (with ex-boyfriend Chris Lopez).

Congrats!