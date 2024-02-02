7 A-List Actors Were in the Running for Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie's 'Mr. & Mrs. Smith' Roles (Including 1 of Brad's Exes & an Actress Who Had to Back Out)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith went down in history as the movie that birthed Brangelina. However, it could have very easily starred several other A-list actors.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s chemistry took the movie about a husband and wife who work for opposing teams of assassins to the next level.

Their portrayal of Jane and John Smith absolutely sizzles on screen. They sparked romance rumors while filming and wound up dating and eventually getting married in the years that followed.

Of course, Brad and Angelina have since separated, but the movie that put them on the path to romance has returned to headlines again thanks to a new TV series starring Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as the Smiths.

While the movie is famous for introducing us to the former A-list couple, it turns out that they almost weren’t paired up in the roles. In fact, Brad was first tied to the movie with another popular actress. However, she had to back out, which led to Brad also briefly departing the project.

After that, several other stars were considered for the roles of Jane and John before Brad and Angelina were finally cast.

The list includes a popular singer, one of Brad‘s exes and so many more of Hollywood’s most recognizable stars.

Scroll through the slideshow to see the actors who could have landed Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s parts in Mr. & Mrs. Smith…