Demi Lovato's Rep Explains Controversial Decision to Perform 'Heart Attack' at Event for Cardiovascular Health

Halle Bailey Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth, Attends Pre-Grammys Event with Boyfriend DDG

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Book, Including a Fan-Favorite 'Harry Potter' Character

'The Young and the Restless' Recent Cast Changes: Six Actors Returning, One New Star Joining!

Fri, 02 February 2024 at 3:25 pm

20+ Celebrity Names You're Probably Saying Wrong - How to Properly Pronounce Rihanna, Travis Kelce & More!

20+ Celebrity Names You're Probably Saying Wrong - How to Properly Pronounce Rihanna, Travis Kelce & More!

There are so many celebrities who have names that may not be as obvious to pronounce as you might think.

While many stars’ names seem like you definitely know how to say it, or it’s been said publicly one way, that’s incorrect and you’re probably saying it wrong.

Celebs like Rihanna, Timothée Chalamet, Travis Kelce and Adele have corrected the pronunciation of their names in the press, and there are so many more.

To help you out, Just Jared has compiled a list of famous names that fans often struggle with and we have the proper pronunciation.

Keep reading to see how your favorite celebrity’s tricky name is actually pronounced…

Photos: Getty
