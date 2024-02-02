'Lopez Vs Lopez' Season 2 Premiere Date & Cast Revealed - 6 Stars Returning & 3 Actors Join as Guest Stars

Lopez Vs Lopez is coming back to screens this spring!

The NBC comedy series “tells the story of a working-class old-school Latino who moves in with his modern Gen Z daughter as they rebuild their dysfunctional relationship one argument at a time. It’s old vs. new, father vs. daughter, Lopez vs. Lopez.”

The 10-episode second season is set to premiere on Tuesday, April 2nd, with back-to-back episodes at 8pm and 8:30pm ET/PT on NBC. It will then continue in those timeslots each week following the premiere, Deadline reveals.

In addition, the returning cast has been revealed, and there are three more actors joining the series as guest stars!

Keep reading to find out who’s new and returning for Lopez Vs Lopez season two…