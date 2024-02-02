Grammys Winner Predictions 2024: Our Picks For Every Major Category!

The 2024 Grammy Awards ceremony is being held this weekend and we’re predicting the winners in all of the major categories!

SZA leads the pack this year with nine nominations.

In general, women are totally crushing it: SZA, Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, and Miley Cyrus all dominated the biggest categories. Jon Batiste is actually the only man in the Record of the Year and Album of the Year categories.

Taylor has a chance at setting a record for most Album of the Year wins if she picks up the award for Midnights. She currently is tied for the most wins in the category with three previous wins!

Make sure to tune in on Sunday for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations.

Head inside to see our predictions for the major categories…

Record of the Year



“Worship,” Jon Batiste

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus – PREDICTED WINNER

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

“On My Mama,” Victoria Monét

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

“Kill Bill,” SZA

Album of the Year



“World Music Radio,” Jon Batiste

“The Record,” boygenius

“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe

“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift – PREDICTED WINNER

“SOS,” SZA

Song of the Year



“A&W,” Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey and Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Anti-Hero,” Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

“Butterfly,” Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

“Dance the Night” (From “Barbie: The Album”) Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

“Kill Bill,” Rob Bisel, Carter Lang and Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

“Vampire,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) – PREDICTED WINNER

Best New Artist



Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét – PREDICTED WINNER

The War and Treaty

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical



Jack Antonoff – PREDICTED WINNER

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical



Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter – PREDICTED WINNER

Best Pop Solo Performance



“Flowers,” Miley Cyrus – PREDICTED WINNER

“Paint the Town Red,” Doja Cat

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie,” Billie Eilish

“Vampire,” Olivia Rodrigo

“Anti-Hero,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance



“Thousand Miles,” Miley Cyrus featuring Brandi Carlile

“Candy Necklace,” Lana Del Rey featuring Jon Batiste

“Never Felt So Alone,” Labrinth featuring Billie Eilish

“Karma,” Taylor Swift featuring Ice Spice – PREDICTED WINNER

“Ghost in the Machine,” SZA featuring Phoebe Bridgers

Best Pop Vocal Album



“Chemistry,” Kelly Clarkson

“Endless Summer Vacation,” Miley Cyrus

“Guts,” Olivia Rodrigo

“-” (Subtract), Ed Sheeran

“Midnights,” Taylor Swift – PREDICTED WINNER

Best Dance/Electronic Recording



“Blackbox Life Recorder 21F,” Aphex Twin

“Loading,” James Blake

“Higher Than Ever Before,” Disclosure

“Strong,” Romy & Fred again..

“Rumble,” Skrillex, Fred again.. and Flowdan – PREDICTED WINNER

Best Pop Dance Recording



“Baby Don’t Hurt Me,” David Guetta, Anne-Marie and Coi Leray

“Miracle,” Calvin Harris featuring Ellie Goulding

“Padam Padam,” Kylie Minogue – PREDICTED WINNER

“One in a Million,” Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

“Rush,” Troye Sivan

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album



“Playing Robots Into Heaven,” James Blake

“For That Beautiful Feeling,” the Chemical Brothers

“Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022),” Fred again.. – PREDICTED WINNER

“Kx5,” Kx5

“Quest for Fire,” Skrillex

Best Rock Performance



“Sculptures of Anything Goes,” Arctic Monkeys

“More Than a Love Song,” Black Pumas

“Not Strong Enough,” boygenius – PREDICTED WINNER

“Rescued,” Foo Fighters

“Lux Æterna,” Metallica

Best Rock Song



“Angry,” Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Andrew Watt, songwriters (the Rolling Stones)

“Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl,” Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Emotion Sickness,” Dean Fertita, Joshua Homme, Michael Shuman, Jon Theodore and Troy Van Leeuwen, songwriters (Queens of the Stone Age)

“Not Strong Enough,” Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, songwriters (boygenius) – PREDICTED WINNER

“Rescued,” Dave Grohl, Rami Jaffee, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Pat Smear, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album



“But Here We Are,” Foo Fighters – PREDICTED WINNER

“Starcatcher,” Greta Van Fleet

“72 Seasons,” Metallica

“This Is Why,” Paramore

“In Times New Roman…,” Queens of the Stone Age

Best Alternative Music Performance



“Belinda Says,” Alvvays

“Body Paint,” Arctic Monkeys

“Cool About It,” boygenius

“A&W,” Lana Del Rey – PREDICTED WINNER

“This Is Why,” Paramore

Best Alternative Music Album



“The Car,” Arctic Monkeys

“The Record,” boygenius – PREDICTED WINNER

“Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd,” Lana Del Rey

“Cracker Island,” Gorillaz

“I Inside the Old Year Dying,” PJ Harvey

Best R&B Performance



“Summer Too Hot,” Chris Brown

“Back to Love,” Robert Glasper featuring SiR and Alex Isley

“ICU,” Coco Jones

“How Does It Make You Feel,” Victoria Monét

“Kill Bill,” SZA – PREDICTED WINNER

Best Traditional R&B Performance



“Simple,” Babyface featuring Coco Jones

“Lucky,” Kenyon Dixon

“Hollywood,” Victoria Monét featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét

“Good Morning,” PJ Morton featuring Susan Carol

“Love Language,” SZA – PREDICTED WINNER

Best R&B Song



“Angel,” Halle Bailey, Theron Feemster and Coleridge Tillman, songwriters (Halle)

“Back to Love,” Darryl Andrew Farris, Robert Glasper and Alexandra Isley, songwriters (Robert Glasper Featuring SiR and Alex Isley)

“ICU,” Darhyl Camper Jr., Courtney Jones, Raymond Komba and Roy Keisha Rockette, songwriters (Coco Jones)

”On My Mama,” Dernst Emile II, Jeff Gitelman, Victoria Monét, Kyla Moscovich, Jamil Pierre and Charles Williams, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

“Snooze,” Kenny B. Edmonds, Blair Ferguson, Khris Riddick-Tynes, Solána Rowe and Leon Thomas, songwriters (SZA) – PREDICTED WINNER

Best Progressive R&B Album



“Since I Have a Lover,” 6lack

“The Love Album: Off the Grid,” Diddy

“Nova,” Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy

“The Age of Pleasure,” Janelle Monáe

“SOS,” SZA – PREDICTED WINNER

Best R&B Album



“Girls Night Out,” Babyface

“What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe),” Coco Jones

“Special Occasion,” Emily King

“Jaguar II,” Victoria Monét – PREDICTED WINNER

“Clear 2: Soft Life EP,” Summer Walker

Best Rap Performance



“The Hillbillies,” Baby Keem featuring Kendrick Lamar – PREDICTED WINNER

“Love Letter,” Black Thought

“Rich Flex,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Scientists & Engineers,” Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane

“Players,” Coi Leray

Best Melodic Rap Performance



“Sittin’ on Top of the World,” Burna Boy featuring 21 Savage

“Attention,” Doja Cat

“Spin Bout U,” Drake & 21 Savage

“All My Life,” Lil Durk featuring J. Cole

“Low,” SZA – PREDICTED WINNER

Best Rap Song



“Attention,” Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini and Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

“Barbie World” from “Barbie: The Album,” Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Just Wanna Rock,” Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods and Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

“Rich Flex,” Brytavious Chambers, Isaac “Zac” De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael “Finatik” Mule and Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage) – PREDICTED WINNER

“Scientists & Engineers,” Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore and Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Rap Album



“Her Loss,” Drake & 21 Savage

“Michael,” Killer Mike

“Heroes & Villains,” Metro Boomin – PREDICTED WINNER

“King’s Disease III,” Nas

“Utopia,” Travis Scott

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album



“To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim,” Liz Callaway

“Pieces of Treasure,” Rickie Lee Jones

“Bewitched,” Laufey

“Holidays Around the World,” Pentatonix

“Only the Strong Survive,” Bruce Springsteen – PREDICTED WINNER

“Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3,” (Various Artists)

Best Musical Theater Album



“Kimberly Akimbo,” John Clancy, David Stone and Jeanine Tesori, producers; Jeanine Tesori, composer; David Lindsay-Abaire, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast) – PREDICTED WINNER

“Parade,” Micaela Diamond, Alex Joseph Grayson, Jake Pedersen and Ben Platt, principal vocalists; Jason Robert Brown & Jeffrey Lesser, producers; Jason Robert Brown, composer and lyricist (2023 Broadway Cast)

“Shucked,” Brandy Clark, Jason Howland, Shane McAnally and Billy Jay Stein, producers; Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

“Some Like It Hot,” Christian Borle, J. Harrison Ghee, Adrianna Hicks and NaTasha Yvette Williams, principal vocalists; Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Bryan Carter, Scott M. Riesett, Charlie Rosen and Marc Shaiman, producers; Scott Wittman, lyricist; Marc Shaiman, composer and lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

“Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street,” Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban, principal vocalists; Thomas Kail and Alex Lacamoire, producers (Stephen Sondheim, composer and lyricist) (2023 Broadway Cast)

Best Country Solo Performance



“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers

“Buried,” Brandy Clark

“Fast Car,” Luke Combs – PREDICTED WINNER

“The Last Thing on My Mind,” Dolly Parton

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton

Best Country Duo/Group Performance



“High Note,” Dierks Bentley featuring Billy Strings

“Nobody’s Nobody,” Brothers Osborne

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves – PREDICTED WINNER

“Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold),” Vince Gill and Paul Franklin

“Save Me,” Jelly Roll with Lainey Wilson

“We Don’t Fight Anymore,” Carly Pearce featuring Chris Stapleton

Best Country Song



“Buried,” Brandy Clark and Jessie Jo Dillon, songwriters (Brandy Clark)

“I Remember Everything,” Zach Bryan and Kacey Musgraves, songwriters (Zach Bryan featuring Kacey Musgraves) – PREDICTED WINNER

“In Your Love,” Tyler Childers and Geno Seale, songwriters (Tyler Childers)

“Last Night.” John Byron, Ashley Gorley, Jacob Kasher Hindlin and Ryan Vojtesak, songwriters (Morgan Wallen)

“White Horse,” Chris Stapleton and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Chris Stapleton)

Best Country Album



“Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” Kelsea Ballerini

“Brothers Osborne,” Brothers Osborne

“Zach Bryan,” Zach Bryan – PREDICTED WINNER

“Rustin’ in the Rain,” Tyler Childers

“Bell Bottom Country,” Lainey Wilson

Best Latin Pop Album



“La Cuarta Hoja,” Pablo Alborán

“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1,” AleMor

“A Ciegas,” Paula Arenas

“La Neta,” Pedro Capó

“Don Juan,” Maluma – PREDICTED WINNER

“X Mí (Vol. 1),” Gaby Moreno

Best Música Urbana Album



“Saturno,” Rauw Alejandro

“Mañana Será Bonito,” Karol G – PREDICTED WINNER

“Data,” Tainy

Best Comedy Album



“I Wish You Would,” Trevor Noah – PREDICTED WINNER

“I’m an Entertainer,” Wanda Sykes

“Selective Outrage,” Chris Rock

“Someone You Love,” Sarah Silverman

“What’s in a Name?,” Dave Chappelle

Best Audiobook, Narration and Storytelling Recording



“Big Tree,” Meryl Streep

“Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder,” William Shatner

“The Creative Act: A Way of Being,” Rick Rubin

“It’s Ok to Be Angry About Capitalism,” Senator Bernie Sanders

“The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times,” Michelle Obama – PREDICTED WINNER

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media



“Aurora,” (Daisy Jones & the Six)

“Barbie: The Album” (Various Artists) – PREDICTED WINNER

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By” (Various Artists)

“Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3” (Various Artists)

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story,” Weird Al Yankovic

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)



“Barbie,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, composers

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Ludwig Göransson, composer

“The Fabelmans,” John Williams, composer

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,” John Williams, composer

“Oppenheimer,” Ludwig Göransson, composer – PREDICTED WINNER

Best Song Written for Visual Media



“Barbie World” from “Barbie: The Album,” Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. and Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice featuring Aqua)

“Dance the Night” from “Barbie: The Album,” Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

“I’m Just Ken” from “Barbie: The Album,” Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)

“Lift Me Up” from “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From and Inspired By,” Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty and Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)

“What Was I Made For?” from “Barbie: The Album,” Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) – PREDICTED WINNER

Best Music Video



“I’m Only Sleeping” (The Beatles), Em Cooper, video director; Jonathan Clyde, Sophie Hilton, Sue Loughlin and Laura Thomas, video producers

“In Your Love” (Tyler Childers), Bryan Schlam, video director; Kacie Barton, Silas House, Nicholas Robespierre, Ian Thornton and Whitney Wolanin, video producers

“What Was I Made For?” (Billie Eilish), Billie Eilish, video director; Michelle An, Chelsea Dodson and David Moore, video producers – PREDICTED WINNER

“Count Me Out” (Kendrick Lamar), Dave Free and Kendrick Lamar, video directors; Jason Baum and Jamie Rabineau, video producers

“Rush” (Troye Sivan), Gordon Von Steiner, video director; Kelly McGee, video producer

Best Music Film



“Moonage Daydream” (David Bowie), Brett Morgen, video director; Brett Morgen, video producer – PREDICTED WINNER

“How I’m Feeling Now” (Lewis Capaldi), Joe Pearlman, video director; Sam Bridger, Isabel Davis and Alice Rhodes, video producers

“Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour” (Kendrick Lamar), Mike Carson, Dave Free and Mark Ritchie, video directors; Cornell Brown, Debra Davis, Jared Heinke and Jamie Rabineau, video producers

“I Am Everything” (Little Richard), Lisa Cortés, video director; Caryn Capotosto, Lisa Cortés, Robert Friedman and Liz Yale Marsh, video producers

“Dear Mama” (Tupac Shakur), Allen Hughes, video director; Joshua Garcia, Loren Gomez, James Jenkins and Stef Smith, video producers