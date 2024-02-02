Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Rep Explains Controversial Decision to Perform 'Heart Attack' at Event for Cardiovascular Health

Halle Bailey Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth, Attends Pre-Grammys Event with Boyfriend DDG

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Book, Including a Fan-Favorite 'Harry Potter' Character

'The Young and the Restless' Recent Cast Changes: Six Actors Returning, One New Star Joining!

Fri, 02 February 2024 at 5:28 pm

Carl Weathers Filmed a FanDuel Super Bowl Commercial Before Death, Ad to Be Modified Before Airing

Carl Weathers Filmed a FanDuel Super Bowl Commercial Before Death, Ad to Be Modified Before Airing

The late Carl Weathers was set to be featured in a commercial for the upcoming 2024 Super Bowl.

The 76-year-old actor had filmed an ad for gambling company FanDuel before he passed away on Thursday (February 1).

Now, the company has released a statement about the state of the commercial after the actor’s family confirmed he died.

Keep reading to find out more…

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers,” FanDuel shared, via TVLine. “Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a profound impact on the people he worked with on and off the screen. FanDuel was fortunate to have had an opportunity to work with him during our Super Bowl campaign. We are adjusting our campaign accordingly out of respect for the family during their time of grief.”

You can see a teaser for the ad campaign here…

In case you missed it, Carl‘s Happy Madison co-star Adam Sandler shared a touching tribute for the late star.
