Carl Weathers Filmed a FanDuel Super Bowl Commercial Before Death, Ad to Be Modified Before Airing

The late Carl Weathers was set to be featured in a commercial for the upcoming 2024 Super Bowl.

The 76-year-old actor had filmed an ad for gambling company FanDuel before he passed away on Thursday (February 1).

Now, the company has released a statement about the state of the commercial after the actor’s family confirmed he died.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Carl Weathers,” FanDuel shared, via TVLine. “Throughout his life, Carl was an iconic talent who had a profound impact on the people he worked with on and off the screen. FanDuel was fortunate to have had an opportunity to work with him during our Super Bowl campaign. We are adjusting our campaign accordingly out of respect for the family during their time of grief.”

