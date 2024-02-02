Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Rep Explains Controversial Decision to Perform 'Heart Attack' at Event for Cardiovascular Health

Halle Bailey Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth, Attends Pre-Grammys Event with Boyfriend DDG

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Book, Including a Fan-Favorite 'Harry Potter' Character

'The Young and the Restless' Recent Cast Changes: Six Actors Returning, One New Star Joining!

Fri, 02 February 2024 at 5:37 pm

New 'Dune 2' Photos Released, Including Timothee Chalamet & Austin Butler Fighting

Warner Bros. has released new images from the upcoming movie Dune: Part Two and we have a full gallery of all the photos that are featured in the film’s press kit.

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are both returning for the sequel, which will introduce Austin Butler and Florence Pugh to the cast, among other exciting stars.

One of the images released shows Timothee and Austin‘s characters battling it out. Austin is practically unrecognizable for this movie!

Make sure to check out the full cast list and see who is not coming back for Part Two.

Browse through the gallery for 25+ photos from the Dune: Part Two press kit…
new dune part two photos 01.
new dune part two photos 02.
new dune part two photos 03.
new dune part two photos 04.
new dune part two photos 05.
new dune part two photos 06.
new dune part two photos 07.
new dune part two photos 08.
new dune part two photos 09.
new dune part two photos 10.
new dune part two photos 11.
new dune part two photos 12.
new dune part two photos 13.
new dune part two photos 14.
new dune part two photos 15.
new dune part two photos 16.
new dune part two photos 17.
new dune part two photos 18.
new dune part two photos 19.
new dune part two photos 20.
new dune part two photos 21.
new dune part two photos 22.
new dune part two photos 23.
new dune part two photos 24.
new dune part two photos 25.
new dune part two photos 26.

Photos: Warner Bros.
