New 'Dune 2' Photos Released, Including Timothee Chalamet & Austin Butler Fighting

Warner Bros. has released new images from the upcoming movie Dune: Part Two and we have a full gallery of all the photos that are featured in the film’s press kit.

Dune: Part Two will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a path of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya are both returning for the sequel, which will introduce Austin Butler and Florence Pugh to the cast, among other exciting stars.

One of the images released shows Timothee and Austin‘s characters battling it out. Austin is practically unrecognizable for this movie!

