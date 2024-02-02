Top Stories
Fri, 02 February 2024 at 5:40 pm

Pedro Pascal Honors 'The Mandalorian' Co-Star Carl Weathers Following His Death

Pedro Pascal is paying tribute to Carl Weathers following the legendary actor’s death.

Carl, who appeared alongside Pedro in The Mandalorian from 2019 to 2023, sadly passed away on Friday (February 2). He was 76 years old.

Later that day, Pedro, 48, shared a heartwarming message on social media.

“Words fail 💔#CarlWeathers,” The Last of Us star wrote on Instagram paired with a photo of the late actor.

If you didn’t know, Carl played the character known as Greef Karga in Disney+’s The Mandalorian.

Elsewhere, he was best known for his role as Apollo Creed in the Rocky franchise, as well as for his performance as Dillon in 1987′s Predator.

Find out how Carl‘s Happy Gilmore co-star Adam Sandler honored him after his death.

Unfortunately, we have already lost so many stars in 2024.

