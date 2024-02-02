Victoria Monet, Noah Kahan, & More Best New Artist Noms Celebrate at Spotify's Pre-Grammys Party

The Grammy nominees for Best New Artist came together to celebrate their achievements at a party thrown by Spotify ahead of the big awards show!

Victoria Monet and Noah Kahan were just some of the musical acts in attendance at the event thrown at Paramount Studios on Thursday night (February 1) in Los Angeles.

More Best New Artist noms who attended included Gracie Abrams, Ice Spice, Jelly Roll, Coco Jones, and The War and Treaty. Only missing was Fred Again.

A few special moments included Noah and Gracie performing “Everywhere, Everything” together on stage and Jelly Roll inviting Lainey Wilson to the stage to perform “Save Me.”

Make sure to tune in Sunday for the Grammys, hosted by Trevor Noah for the fourth time. The show is airing on CBS and streaming on Paramount+ starting at 8pm ET. Check out the full list of nominations, led by SZA with a whopping nine nods!