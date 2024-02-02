Lizzo's Sexual Harassment Case Officially Moves to Trial, Some Allegations Dismissed

Lizzo is heading to court.

If you don’t recall, back in August, the 35-year-old rapper and singer was sued by three of her former dancers, who alleged that they experienced sexual harassment, fat shaming and a hostile work environment.

A month later, Lizzo requested to have the lawsuit dismissed under California’s anti-SLAPP statute, which protects free speech.

On Friday (February 2), a Los Angeles judge rejected the “Truth Hurts” artist’s motion to dismiss and confirmed that the case will proceed to a trial.

Although Lizzo‘s wish for the lawsuit to be thrown out was not granted, several accusations filed by the dancers were dismissed, Billboard reports.

A sexual harassment accusation stemming from a nude photoshoot on Lizzo‘s reality competition, a disability discrimination complaint, and an allegation that Lizzo‘s team prevented dancers from accepting other work, were all dismissed.

In the upcoming trial, Lizzo and her dance team’s captain Shirlene Quigley will face accusations of sexual harassment, as well as racial and religious discrimination.

