Lizzo Requests to Have Former Stylist's Harassment Lawsuit Dismissed

Lizzo‘s legal team has filed a motion to dismiss a harassment and discrimination lawsuit made by a former “disgruntled” employee.

Back in September, the 35-year-old “Juice” singer was named in a lawsuit in a Los Angeles court by her former stylist and designer Asha Daniels, who accused Lizzo of creating “a sexualized, racially charged and illegal work environment.” She alleged that the singer doesn’t stop her management team from mistreating others who work under them.

Asha worked with Lizzo creating costumes for her dancers for her tour this year and alleged that she often worked 20-hour days without a break.

On Friday (December 15), Lizzo‘s attorney requested that the judge dismiss the lawsuit, claiming it was “meritless and salacious.”

Lizzo‘s attorney alleged that Asha “failed to perform the work that she was assigned and, eventually, just played hooky and refused to show up for work,” according to court documents obtained by People.

Asha was fired after “abandoning her post” on the day of Lizzo‘s concert in Paris.

Lizzo‘s attorneys cited two reasons why the lawsuit should be dismissed – it was filed in the wrong location and Asha “is a New York resident who worked for a Delaware corporation in Europe, therefore, she “has alleged no nexus to California.”

After Lizzo‘s legal team requested that the lawsuit be dismissed, Asha‘s attorney Ron Zambrano released a statement, calling the motion “another Hail Mary by Lizzo’s team to try to shift blame to the victims, as she has done to the three other plaintiffs who have sued her for similar allegations of harassment, disability discrimination and retaliatory termination.”

He continued, “Lizzo and her lawyers can continue trying to rationalize her illegal and wretched conduct but we remain committed to seeking justice for our clients, and look forward to our day in court where Lizzo can explain her behavior in a public forum.”

Asha‘s lawsuit against Lizzo came after she was also sued by several former dancers, who alleged that they dealt with sexual harassment, fat shaming and a hostile work environment while part of Lizzo‘s team.