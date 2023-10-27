Lizzo Asks for Former Dancers' Lawsuit To Be Dismissed, Receives Support From Her Team

Lizzo is taking steps to have the lawsuit from her former dancers dismissed in court.

The 35-year-old “Truth Hurts” hitmaker was sued by three former dancers in August of this year. They alleged that they dealt with sexual harassment, fat shaming and a hostile work environment while part of Lizzo‘s team.

On Friday (October 27), Lizzo‘s legal team took several steps to have the case tossed out.

According to Billboard, Lizzo‘s attorney Martin D. Singer accused the dancers of sharing a “fabricated sob story” and having “an axe to grind” while trying to receive “a quick payday.”

“Plaintiffs embarked on a press tour, vilifying defendants and pushing their fabricated sob story in the courts and in the media. That ends today,” Martin wrote in court documents. “Instead of taking any accountability for their own actions, plaintiffs filed this lawsuit against defendants out of spite and in pursuit of media attention, public sympathy and a quick payday with minimal effort.”

The motion was accompanied by statements from 18 members of Lizzo‘s team that deny the allegations.

“I never saw anyone, including plaintiffs, being weight shamed or body shamed,” one of her dancers wrote. “Far from it. Lizzo inspired all of us to celebrate and love ourselves and our bodies as we are.”

Other statements addressed allegations against Lizzo‘s dance team captain, Shirlene Quigley.

Lizzo has maintained her innocence from the beginning. She’s also received support from other members of her Big Grrrl and Big Boiii dancers as well as from other celebrities.

