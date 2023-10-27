Top Stories
9 Troubling Bombshells from Kanye West Exposé Involving Adidas Deal: Swastika Drawings, Hitler Praise, & More

4 'Teen Wolf' Stars Attended Tyler Posey's Wedding & 2 Others Were Invited But Didn't Attend

Taylor Swift Seemingly Shuts Down Bisexual Rumors & Reports of Dating Female Friends in '1989' Prologue

Charli D'Amelio Clarifies She Adopted a Puppy with Landon Barker & Is Not Expecting!

Fri, 27 October 2023 at 4:07 pm

Disney Reveals 'Snow White' First Look Photo, Including Rachel Zegler with All Seven Dwarfs

Disney Reveals 'Snow White' First Look Photo, Including Rachel Zegler with All Seven Dwarfs

Disney has debuted the first official image from the upcoming Snow White live-action remake!

Rachel Zegler is starring as the title character in the upcoming musical reimagining of the classic 1937 film.

The photo sees Rachel in Snow White’s iconic costume surrounded by all seven of the dwarfs – Dopey, Grumpy, Sneezy, Bashful, Happy, Sleepy and Doc.

The film is directed by Marc Webb, produced by Marc Platt, and features original songs by Oscar, Grammy, and Tony winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.

It was just announced that Disney has pushed the release date of Snow White from March 22, 2024 to March 21, 2025, so we’ll be waiting an entire extra year to see the movie. Some other projects were also just pushed back.

Browse through the gallery for a closer look at Snow White and her seven dwarfs…

