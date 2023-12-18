Top Stories
Mon, 18 December 2023 at 7:58 pm

Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Fanning, & So Many More Attend 'Appropriate' Broadway Opening Night

There are so many stars in attendance at the opening night of Appropriate on Broadway!

Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Fanning, and Rose Byrne are just some of the celebs who walked the carpet at the opening event on Monday (December 18) at the Hayes Theater in New York City.

Appropriate, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, stars Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, and Dakota‘s younger sister Elle Fanning. The play is billed as a “darkly comic American family drama” that takes place as the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

More stars in attendance at the event included Jim Parsons, Jane Krakowski, Amanda Peet, Zachary Quinto, Nicholas Braun, Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector, and so many more.

Appropriate is now playing on Broadway through March 3, 2024.

Jennifer Lawrence at the Appropriate opening

Jennifer Lawrence

Amber Tamblyn at the Appropriate opening

Amber Tamblyn

Rose Byrne at the Appropriate opening

Rose Byrne

Dakota Fanning at the Appropriate opening

Dakota Fanning

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector at the Appropriate opening

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector

Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam at the Appropriate opening

Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam

Zachary Quinto at the Appropriate opening

Zachary Quinto

Amanda Peet at the Appropriate opening

Amanda Peet

Emily Bergl at the Appropriate opening

Emily Bergl

Danny Burstein and Jennifer Simard at the Appropriate opening

Danny Burstein and Jennifer Simard

Michael Imperioli at the Appropriate opening

Michael Imperioli

Lauren Patten at the Appropriate opening

Lauren Patten

Miriam Silverman at the Appropriate opening

Miriam Silverman

Montego Glover at the Appropriate opening

Montego Glover

Kate Mulgrew at the Appropriate opening

Kate Mulgrew

Samantha Mathis at the Appropriate opening

Samantha Mathis

Micaela Diamond at the Appropriate opening

Micaela Diamond

Jane Krakowski at the Appropriate opening

Jane Krakowski

David Rasche at the Appropriate opening

David Rasche

Nicholas Braun at the Appropriate opening

Nicholas Braun

Jennifer Damiano at the Appropriate opening

Jennifer Damiano

Michael Zegen at the Appropriate opening

Michael Zegen

Kayli Carter at the Appropriate opening

Kayli Carter

Linda Emond at the Appropriate opening

Linda Emond

Camryn Manheim at the Appropriate opening

Camryn Manheim

Marin Hinkle at the Appropriate opening

Marin Hinkle

Alex Wyse at the Appropriate opening

Alex Wyse

Holland Taylor at the Appropriate opening

Holland Taylor

Jim Parsons and husband Todd Spiewak at the Appropriate opening

Jim Parsons and husband Todd Spiewak

Andrew Rannells at the Appropriate opening

Andrew Rannells

Tavi Gevinson at the Appropriate opening

Tavi Gevinson

Adam Kantor at the Appropriate opening

Adam Kantor

Carla Gallo at the Appropriate opening

Carla Gallo

Bess Wohl and Katie Finneran at the Appropriate opening

Bess Wohl and Katie Finneran
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Adam Kantor, Alex Wyse, Amanda Peet, Amber Tamblyn, Andrew Rannells, Bess Wohl, Camryn Manheim, carla gallo, Cobie Smulders, Dakota Fanning, Danny Burstein, David Rasche, Emily Bergl, Extended, Holland Taylor, Jane Krakowski, Jennifer Damiano, Jennifer Lawrence, Jennifer Simard, Jim Parsons, Kate Mulgrew, Katie Finneran, Kayli Carter, Lauren Patten, Linda Emond, Marin Hinkle, Micaela Diamond, michael imperioli, Michael Zegen, Miriam Silverman, Montego Glover, Morgan Spector, Nicholas Braun, Rebecca Hall, Rose Byrne, Samantha Mathis, Taran Killam, Tavi Gevinson, Todd Spiewak, Zachary Quinto

