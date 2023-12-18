Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Fanning, & So Many More Attend 'Appropriate' Broadway Opening Night
There are so many stars in attendance at the opening night of Appropriate on Broadway!
Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Fanning, and Rose Byrne are just some of the celebs who walked the carpet at the opening event on Monday (December 18) at the Hayes Theater in New York City.
Appropriate, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, stars Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, and Dakota‘s younger sister Elle Fanning. The play is billed as a “darkly comic American family drama” that takes place as the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.
More stars in attendance at the event included Jim Parsons, Jane Krakowski, Amanda Peet, Zachary Quinto, Nicholas Braun, Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector, and so many more.
Head inside to see a list of all the celebs at the event…
Appropriate is now playing on Broadway through March 3, 2024.
Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs who attended…
Jennifer Lawrence
Amber Tamblyn
Rose Byrne
Dakota Fanning
Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector
Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam
Zachary Quinto
Amanda Peet
Emily Bergl
Danny Burstein and Jennifer Simard
Michael Imperioli
Lauren Patten
Miriam Silverman
Montego Glover
Kate Mulgrew
Samantha Mathis
Micaela Diamond
Jane Krakowski
David Rasche
Nicholas Braun
Jennifer Damiano
Michael Zegen
Kayli Carter
Linda Emond
Camryn Manheim
Marin Hinkle
Alex Wyse
Holland Taylor
Jim Parsons and husband Todd Spiewak
Andrew Rannells
Tavi Gevinson
Adam Kantor
Carla Gallo
Bess Wohl and Katie Finneran