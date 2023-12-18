Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Fanning, & So Many More Attend 'Appropriate' Broadway Opening Night

There are so many stars in attendance at the opening night of Appropriate on Broadway!

Jennifer Lawrence, Dakota Fanning, and Rose Byrne are just some of the celebs who walked the carpet at the opening event on Monday (December 18) at the Hayes Theater in New York City.

Appropriate, written by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, stars Sarah Paulson, Corey Stoll, and Dakota‘s younger sister Elle Fanning. The play is billed as a “darkly comic American family drama” that takes place as the Lafayette family has returned to their late patriarch’s Arkansas home to deal with the remains of his estate. Long-hidden secrets and buried resentments can’t be contained, and the family is forced to face the ghosts of their past.

More stars in attendance at the event included Jim Parsons, Jane Krakowski, Amanda Peet, Zachary Quinto, Nicholas Braun, Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector, and so many more.

Appropriate is now playing on Broadway through March 3, 2024.

Jennifer Lawrence

Amber Tamblyn

Rose Byrne

Dakota Fanning

Rebecca Hall and Morgan Spector

Cobie Smulders and Taran Killam

Zachary Quinto

Amanda Peet

Emily Bergl

Danny Burstein and Jennifer Simard

Michael Imperioli

Lauren Patten

Miriam Silverman

Montego Glover

Kate Mulgrew

Samantha Mathis

Micaela Diamond

Jane Krakowski

David Rasche

Nicholas Braun

Jennifer Damiano

Michael Zegen

Kayli Carter

Linda Emond

Camryn Manheim

Marin Hinkle

Alex Wyse

Holland Taylor

Jim Parsons and husband Todd Spiewak

Andrew Rannells

Tavi Gevinson

Adam Kantor

Carla Gallo