Top Stories
Demi Lovato's Rep Explains Controversial Decision to Perform 'Heart Attack' at Event for Cardiovascular Health

Demi Lovato's Rep Explains Controversial Decision to Perform 'Heart Attack' at Event for Cardiovascular Health

Halle Bailey Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth, Attends Pre-Grammys Event with Boyfriend DDG

Halle Bailey Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Giving Birth, Attends Pre-Grammys Event with Boyfriend DDG

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Book, Including a Fan-Favorite 'Harry Potter' Character

7 Major Roles Henry Cavill Was Considered For But Did Not Book, Including a Fan-Favorite 'Harry Potter' Character

'The Young and the Restless' Recent Cast Changes: Six Actors Returning, One New Star Joining!

'The Young and the Restless' Recent Cast Changes: Six Actors Returning, One New Star Joining!

Fri, 02 February 2024 at 6:27 pm

Sebastian Stan, Samara Weaving, & More Join Aussies at G'Day USA Arts Gala in L.A.

Sebastian Stan, Samara Weaving, & More Join Aussies at G'Day USA Arts Gala in L.A.

Sebastian Stan and Samara Weaving are among the stars who are celebrating the arts with the Aussies!

The two stars were in attendance at the 2024 G’Day USA Arts Gala on Thursday (February 1) in Los Angeles.

Samara was one of three honorees at the event along with director Craig Gillespie and singer Delta Goodrem. Sebastian was there to help honor Craig, who he worked with on the movies I, Tonya and Dumb Money, as well as the series Pam & Tommy.

The Arts Gala showcases an optimistic community of creators, built on two decades of energetic exchange. Funds raised from the event will support the American Australian Association and its Arts Fund, allowing the next generation of trailblazers to soar.

More stars in attendance included Chrishell Stause and G-Flip, Bella Heathcote, and more.

Head inside to see more of the attendees…

Keep scrolling to see more attendees…

Sebastian Stan at the G'Day USA Gala

Sebastian Stan

Samara Weaving at the G'Day USA Gala

Samara Weaving

Chrishell Stause and G-Flip at the G'Day USA Gala

Chrishell Stause and G-Flip

Bella Heathcote at the G'Day USA Gala

Bella Heathcote

Ben Feldman at the G'Day USA Gala

Ben Feldman and wife Michelle Mulitz

Charmaine Bingwa at the G'Day USA Gala

Charmaine Bingwa

Lachlan Buchanan at the G'Day USA Gala

Lachlan Buchanan

Ben Lawson at the G'Day USA Gala

Ben Lawson

Morgan Evans at the G'Day USA Gala

Morgan Evans

Delta Goodrem at the G'Day USA Gala

Delta Goodrem

Bianca Roccisano and Vas J Morgan at the G'Day USA Gala

Bianca Roccisano and Vas J Morgan

Leonardo Nam at the G'Day USA Gala

Leonardo Nam
Just Jared on Facebook
gday usa arts gala 01
gday usa arts gala 02
gday usa arts gala 03
gday usa arts gala 04
gday usa arts gala 05
gday usa arts gala 06
gday usa arts gala 07
gday usa arts gala 08
gday usa arts gala 09
gday usa arts gala 10
gday usa arts gala 11
gday usa arts gala 12
gday usa arts gala 13
gday usa arts gala 14
gday usa arts gala 15
gday usa arts gala 16
gday usa arts gala 17
gday usa arts gala 18
gday usa arts gala 19
gday usa arts gala 20
gday usa arts gala 21
gday usa arts gala 22
gday usa arts gala 23
gday usa arts gala 24
gday usa arts gala 25
gday usa arts gala 26
gday usa arts gala 27
gday usa arts gala 28
gday usa arts gala 29
gday usa arts gala 30
gday usa arts gala 31
gday usa arts gala 32
gday usa arts gala 33
gday usa arts gala 34
gday usa arts gala 35
gday usa arts gala 36

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bella Heathcote, Ben Feldman, Ben Lawson, Bianca Roccisano, Charmaine Bingwa, Chrishell Stause, Delta Goodrem, G Flip, Lachlan Buchanan, Leonardo Nam, Michelle Mulitz, Morgan Evans, Samara Weaving, Sebastian Stan, Vas J Morgan