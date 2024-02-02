Sebastian Stan, Samara Weaving, & More Join Aussies at G'Day USA Arts Gala in L.A.

Sebastian Stan and Samara Weaving are among the stars who are celebrating the arts with the Aussies!

The two stars were in attendance at the 2024 G’Day USA Arts Gala on Thursday (February 1) in Los Angeles.

Samara was one of three honorees at the event along with director Craig Gillespie and singer Delta Goodrem. Sebastian was there to help honor Craig, who he worked with on the movies I, Tonya and Dumb Money, as well as the series Pam & Tommy.

The Arts Gala showcases an optimistic community of creators, built on two decades of energetic exchange. Funds raised from the event will support the American Australian Association and its Arts Fund, allowing the next generation of trailblazers to soar.

More stars in attendance included Chrishell Stause and G-Flip, Bella Heathcote, and more.

