Alyssa Milano Responds to Backlash After Asking Fans to Donate to Son's Baseball Fundraiser

Alyssa Milano is responding to all of the backlash she has been facing.

Earlier this week, the 51-year-old Charmed actress took to social media to ask fans to donate to a GoFundMe to help her 12-year-old son Milo and his baseball team raise $10,000 for a trip to Cooperstown.

“My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated,” Alyssa tweeted at the time.

After asking fans to donate, Alyssa faced a lot of backlash for being “out of touch” and “entitled,” considering she is a famous and successful actress.

“I’m not quoting that tweet but what @Alyssa_Milano did is beyond disgusting,” one person tweeted. “There are literally people struggling to buy groceries right now. Your entitled ass should be sending people money instead of begging for your son’s baseball team on SM. Sickening.”

“Imagine being a millionaire, several times over, and expecting complete strangers to help you support your child. #alyssamilano #Pathetic,” another wrote.

Following all of the backlash, Alyssa took to Twitter on Friday (Jan. 26) to respond and defend herself.

“I’m getting media inquiries about whether I have financially contributed to my son’s baseball team,” Alyssa wrote. “I’ve paid for uniforms for the entire team and coaches, thrown bday parties and sponsor any kid who can’t afford monthly dues.”

She continued, “The kids also do fundraising themselves—car washes, movie nights, and many other fun things! Thank you to all who have contributed to the gofundme! You’ve made things easier for these boys and their families.”

