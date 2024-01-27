Justin & Hailey Bieber Hold Hands on Date Night in Beverly Hills

Justin and Hailey Bieber are enjoying a low key night out.

The 29-year-old “Peaches” singer and the 27-year-old Rhodes skincare boss held hands as they left Funke restaurant after a quiet dinner date on Friday night (January 26) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

For their night out, Justin wore a green jacket with a blue button-down shirt, black pants, and a backwards baseball hat while Hailey sported a black leather trenchcoat, jeans, red shoes, and sunglasses.

In a recent interview, Hailey opened up about all the questions she gets asked about when she and Justin will start having kids.

