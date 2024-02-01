Justin Bieber, Michael Buble, & More Kick Off NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto, Serving as Celebrity Captains!

There are some celebrity captains taking part in the 2024 NHL All-Star Game this weekend and they just kicked off the festivities!

Justin Bieber, Michael Buble, Tate McRae, and Will Arnett helped pick their teams during the draft for the game on Thursday (February 1) at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada.

Bieber is wearing blue while serving as the celebrity captain for Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews’ team.

Buble is wearing red while serving as the celebrity captain for a team led by two brothers, New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes and Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes.

McRae is wearing yellow while serving as the celebrity captain for Colorado Avalanche forward Nathan MacKinnon‘s team.

Arnett is wearing white while serving as the celebrity captain for Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid‘s team.

The All-Star Game will take place on Saturday, February 3!

Watch the hilarious press conference that Michael and Will gave below.