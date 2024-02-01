Halle Bailey Talks Son's Name & Rumored Connection to Beyoncé's Song 'Halo'

Halle Bailey is opening up about her son’s name!

The 23-year-old Grammy nominated singer and her boyfriend DDG welcomed their first child together at the end of 2023, a baby boy named Halo.

In a new interview, Halle revealed how they came up with the baby’s name and if it has any connection to her mentor Beyoncé‘s famous song of the same name.

Keep reading to find out more…

“He for sure has a theme song,” she told People with a laugh.

“It was actually my boyfriend’s idea,” Halle shared of his name. “He’s the one who came up with his name.”

“We just agreed, and we loved it,” she added. “I love the name Halo.”

She also gushed about being a mom.

“It’s so exciting, this new role for me,” she said. “I’m obsessed with my baby boy. He’s the sweetest angel in the world.”

Halle‘s debut solo single was titled “Angel” and fans have drawn speculation that that may have been a hint to his name.

In just a few days, Halle is likely to be in attendance at the 2024 Grammys, where she’s nominated for Best R&B Song for the track, which is her first solo nomination. She’s also been nominated multiple times with her sister as Chloe x Halle.

Halle recently clapped back at people saying she lied about being pregnant.