Grammys 2024 Producer Talks Insider Show Secrets, Including Taylor Swift & Beyonce Highlights

Timothee Chalamet & Zendaya Make 'Kimmel' Appearance with 'Dune 2' Co-Stars Austin Butler & Florence Pugh

Darius Rucker Arrested & Faces Charges for Minor Drug Offense - Musician's Attorney Responds

Is Spencer Alive on 'General Hospital'? Actor Nicholas Alexander Chavez's Schedule Might Reveal a Spoiler

Thu, 01 February 2024 at 11:28 pm

Firefly Lane's Ben Lawson Debuts New Relationship with Girlfriend Eleonora Walczak at G'Day USA Event

Firefly Lane's Ben Lawson Debuts New Relationship with Girlfriend Eleonora Walczak at G'Day USA Event

Ben Lawson has a new love in his life!

The 43-year-old actor, best known for playing Johnny Ryan on the Netflix series Firefly Lane, just debuted his relationship with new girlfriend Eleonora Walczak.

The hot new couple walked the red carpet together at the 2024 G’Day USA Arts Gala on Thursday night (February 1) at the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles.

Ben and Eleonora have both been featured on each other’s Instagram accounts and it looks like they went to the Burning Man festival together in 2023.

“22 was trash, 23 made up for it 🥠,” Ben captioned a series of photos, many of which included Eleonora.

According to her Instagram profile, Eleonora works in orthopaedic surgery, musculoskeletal reconstruction, and regenerative therapeutics. She’s a triathlete, free diver, and an artist who is based in New York City.

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Ben Lawson, Eleonora Walczak