Alicia Keys to Join Usher Onstage During Super Bowl Halftime Show 2024 (Report)

In the leadup to every Super Bowl Halftime Show, there are questions about who the main performer will bring onstage with them. Now, Usher‘s first very famous guest has been revealed.

According to a new report, the entertainer will be joined on the field by Alicia Keys on Sunday night (February 10) when he performs at Allegiant Stadium, Paradise, Nevada.

Read more about Usher’s first reported Super Bowl guest…

TMZ reported that Alicia was spotted rehearsing with Usher in the stadium ahead of what will be the most-viewed musical performance of the year.

If you forgot, Usher and Alicia collaborated on the chart-topping “My Boo” 20 years ago. Just last year, the latter addressed calls for them to record a sequel to the dreamy R&B ballad.

While there hasn’t yet been official confirmation that Alicia will take part in the Halftime Show, she would make a lot of sense as a guest.

