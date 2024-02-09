Fri, 09 February 2024 at 3:28 pm
Paramount+ Debuts First Teaser Trailer for 'Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' - Watch Now!
- Paramount+ is getting us so excited for the premiere of Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! – Just Jared Jr
- Prince Harry is making a surprise public appearance following King Charles‘ cancer diagnosis – Celebitchy
- Donna Kelce reveals the pregame text she sends son Travis Kelce – Popsugar
- Sabrina Carpenter just achieved a career milestone – Just Jared Jr
- Rising Mexican actress and singer Renata Vaca stepped out for a special screening of Dune: Part Two, alongside its stars Zendaya, Timothee Chalamet, Florence Pugh and Austin Butler, in Mexico City earlier this week. She wore a glamorous Maria Ximena Vestidos dress, Zapaterias Mexico shoes and Liria jewels. Renata will soon be seen starring in the new Apple TV+ series “Midnight Family” opposite Diego Calva (“Babylon”) and Itzan Escamilla (“Elite”). Check out the gallery!
