Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner & Kit Harington Reunite for New Horror Movie 'The Dreadful'

Sophie Turner and Kit Harington are having a mini-Game of Thrones reunion!

The actors, who played Sansa Stark and Jon Snow in the fantasy series, are set to team up again in a new horror movie called The Dreadful. This marks their first time working together since Game of Thrones concluded in 2019.

Deadline reported the news on Friday (February 9) and shared some details about the project, which will be written and directed by Natasha Kermani.

In it, Sophie plays a character named Anne whose life is changed when Kit‘s character comes back from the past. The movie is set in the midst of the War of the Roses, a series of civil wars fought by the English in the 1400s.

We will keep you updated as we learn more about the project!

News of their collaboration comes following the revelation of a new Game of Thrones spinoff series. Sadly, there was some bad news about a planned spinoff highlighting Kit‘s character.