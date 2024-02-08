New 'Game of Thrones' Spinoff In the Works, To Center on Aegon's Conquest

There’s another Game of Thrones spinoff now in the works!

It was just revealed that The Batman Part II co-wrter Mattson Tomlin is working with HBO to bring the story to life, THR reports.

The new spinoff is reported to be about Aegon’s Conquest, which is essentially a prequel to House of the Dragon.

According to THR, the new series would be “telling the story of the Targaryen’s bloody and brutal conquest of Westeros. The story follows the invader Aegon Targaryen, who conquered the continent of Westeros with his sister wives, Rhaenys and Visenya, and their dragons. Aegon successfully unified six of the Seven Kingdoms in just two years, with only Dorne able to successfully resist.”

The Aegon’s Conquest prequel was first revealed to be in development in April 2023.

House of the Dragon will premiere it’s second season later this year, while a second spinoff, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, is set to start production this year as well.

