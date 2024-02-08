Orlando Bloom Channels a Christmas Elf, Cuddles With a Puppy on Set of 'Deep Cover'

Orlando Bloom is hard at work on the set of his new movie Deep Cover, and he’s wearing a very unexpected costume!

The 47-year-old actor is currently filming the Prime Video comedy in London, England.

On Sunday (February 4), he was seen cuddling with an adorable puppy in between takes. Orlando was dressed in a long coat, which he paired with boots and a hat. He had the sweetest expression on his fact while looking down at his dog.

Orlando changed into an elf costume on Thursday (February 8). While you might recall the actor playing Legolas in Lord of the Rings, this is a very different type of mythical creature.

This time around, he is embodying the sort of elf you’d see at the North Pole. However, he appears to be working for a local shop and is holding a sign advertising a sale.

The actor made some cheeky faces while getting the scenes shot and appeared to be having a good time!

Variety announced that Orlando had joined the cast earlier this month. He will share the screen with Bryce Dallas Howard, Sean Bean and more stars.

According to a description provided by the outlet, the movies centers on “three improv actors hired by the police to help stage low-level stings. Their instinct to ‘always say yes’ without breaking character leads them deep inside the London criminal underworld.”

Based on what we’re seeing so far, Orlando is one of the improv actors!

We’ll update you as we learn more!

Scroll through all of the new photos of Orlando Bloom on set in the gallery…