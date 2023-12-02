HBO Debuts First 'House of The Dragon' Season Two Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for the new season of House of the Dragon has been released!

HBO debuted the first footage of season two of the Game of Thrones prequel series during the 2023 CCXP on Saturday (December 2) in São Paulo, Brazil.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s “Fire & Blood,” the series, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones, tells the story of House Targaryen.

Returning cast members include Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans.

Clinton Liberty, Jamie Kenna, Kieran Bew, Tom Bennett, Tom Taylor, Vincent Regan, Abubakar Salim, Gayle Rankin, Freddie Fox, and Simon Russell Beale are all joining the cast for the new season.

The eight-episode second season of House of the Dragon debuts summer 2024 on HBO and will be available to stream on MAX.