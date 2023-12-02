Top Stories
Kate Winslet Shares How She &amp; 'Titanic' Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio 'Clicked Immediately'

Kate Winslet Shares How She & 'Titanic' Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio 'Clicked Immediately'

Adam Driver Reveals the 'Star Wars' Scene He's Always Reminded About

Adam Driver Reveals the 'Star Wars' Scene He's Always Reminded About

Cher Reveals One Thing She Thinks All Women Should Do

Cher Reveals One Thing She Thinks All Women Should Do

Sat, 02 December 2023 at 1:46 pm

Blake Lively Opens Up About Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, & Women Being 'Pit Against One Another'

Blake Lively Opens Up About Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, & Women Being 'Pit Against One Another'

Blake Lively is sharing some reflections after attending Beyoncé‘s concert film premiere.

On Saturday (December 2), the 36-year-old actress posted a series of photos from the event, including shots of her posing with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

In her caption, she got real about women being expected to compete against each other rather than support each other.

Keep reading to find out what she said…

“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another,” Blake wrote. “It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception.” She added, “Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing.”

“All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom,” she joked. “There’s space for us all. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theaters now …And even better than you can imagine ✨👽✨.”

Blake recently joked about taking ‘thirst content’ of her husband, Ryan Reynolds.

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Blake Lively, Taylor Swift

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images