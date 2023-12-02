Blake Lively Opens Up About Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, & Women Being 'Pit Against One Another'

Blake Lively is sharing some reflections after attending Beyoncé‘s concert film premiere.

On Saturday (December 2), the 36-year-old actress posted a series of photos from the event, including shots of her posing with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift.

In her caption, she got real about women being expected to compete against each other rather than support each other.

“When I grew up, women were always pit against one another,” Blake wrote. “It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception.” She added, “Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing.”

“All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom,” she joked. “There’s space for us all. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theaters now …And even better than you can imagine ✨👽✨.”

