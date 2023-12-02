'Pretty Little Liars' Actor Julian Morris & Husband Landon Ross Celebrate 20th Anniversary

Julian Morris is celebrating a major milestone!

On Saturday (December 2), the 40-year-old Pretty Little Liars actor took to Instagram to celebrate his 20th anniversary with husband Landon Ross.

“20 f–king years! You’re my world @landonross I love you,” Julian wrote along with several photos of him and Landon, also 40, throughout the years.

On his own Instagram, Landon shared several photos of him and Julian along with the message, “Today and 20 years ago I fell irreversibly in love.”

Julian officially went public with his relationship with Landon back in 2021 when they celebrated their 18th anniversary.

Shortly after that, it was revealed that Julian and Landon got married!

They made their red carpet debut as a married couple at Elton John‘s 2022 Oscars viewing party in March 2022.