Top Stories
Kate Winslet Shares How She &amp; 'Titanic' Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio 'Clicked Immediately'

Kate Winslet Shares How She & 'Titanic' Co-Star Leonardo DiCaprio 'Clicked Immediately'

Adam Driver Reveals the 'Star Wars' Scene He's Always Reminded About

Adam Driver Reveals the 'Star Wars' Scene He's Always Reminded About

Cher Reveals One Thing She Thinks All Women Should Do

Cher Reveals One Thing She Thinks All Women Should Do

Sat, 02 December 2023 at 2:17 pm

Sabrina Carpenter Sings Spicy, Christmas-Themed 'Nonsense' Outro at the Los Angeles Jingle Ball - Watch

Sabrina Carpenter Sings Spicy, Christmas-Themed 'Nonsense' Outro at the Los Angeles Jingle Ball - Watch

Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Nonsense” outros just keep getting better!

On Friday (December 1), the 24-year-old pop star performed at the KIIS FM 2023 Jingle Ball in Inglewood, Calif.

Her set included her hits “Feather”, “Because I Liked a Boy”, and of course, “Nonsense”.

Sabrina changes the outro of “Nonsense” for every live performance, and this one was extra sexual and also Christmas-themed.

Keep reading to find out more…

For the occasion, the former Disney star stunned in a mini red dress adorned with silver jewels. She completed the look with red sleeves with white fur.

She sang in her outro, “On my knees and stockings that’s a snow job / Bring that firewood I’ll sip the eggnog / Let me hear you scream your jingle balls off.”

Sabrina then playfully put her hand to her ear, getting the audience to scream loudly.

The singer recently had a hilarious response to her “Feather” music video catholic church controversy.

Watch Sabrina Carpenter’s new “Nonsense” outro here!

@iheartradio She did not disappoint 👏 #iHeartJingleBall #KIISJingleBall #nonsense #nonsenseoutro ♬ original sound – iHeartRadio

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Music, Sabrina Carpenter

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images