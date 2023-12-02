Sabrina Carpenter Sings Spicy, Christmas-Themed 'Nonsense' Outro at the Los Angeles Jingle Ball - Watch

Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Nonsense” outros just keep getting better!

On Friday (December 1), the 24-year-old pop star performed at the KIIS FM 2023 Jingle Ball in Inglewood, Calif.

Her set included her hits “Feather”, “Because I Liked a Boy”, and of course, “Nonsense”.

Sabrina changes the outro of “Nonsense” for every live performance, and this one was extra sexual and also Christmas-themed.

Keep reading to find out more…

For the occasion, the former Disney star stunned in a mini red dress adorned with silver jewels. She completed the look with red sleeves with white fur.

She sang in her outro, “On my knees and stockings that’s a snow job / Bring that firewood I’ll sip the eggnog / Let me hear you scream your jingle balls off.”

Sabrina then playfully put her hand to her ear, getting the audience to scream loudly.

The singer recently had a hilarious response to her “Feather” music video catholic church controversy.

Watch Sabrina Carpenter’s new “Nonsense” outro here!

