Sabrina Carpenter Sings Spicy, Christmas-Themed 'Nonsense' Outro at the Los Angeles Jingle Ball - Watch
Sabrina Carpenter‘s “Nonsense” outros just keep getting better!
On Friday (December 1), the 24-year-old pop star performed at the KIIS FM 2023 Jingle Ball in Inglewood, Calif.
Her set included her hits “Feather”, “Because I Liked a Boy”, and of course, “Nonsense”.
Sabrina changes the outro of “Nonsense” for every live performance, and this one was extra sexual and also Christmas-themed.
For the occasion, the former Disney star stunned in a mini red dress adorned with silver jewels. She completed the look with red sleeves with white fur.
She sang in her outro, “On my knees and stockings that’s a snow job / Bring that firewood I’ll sip the eggnog / Let me hear you scream your jingle balls off.”
Sabrina then playfully put her hand to her ear, getting the audience to scream loudly.
The singer recently had a hilarious response to her “Feather” music video catholic church controversy.
Watch Sabrina Carpenter’s new “Nonsense” outro here!
@iheartradio She did not disappoint 👏 #iHeartJingleBall #KIISJingleBall #nonsense #nonsenseoutro ♬ original sound – iHeartRadio