Jennifer Garner & Boyfriend John Miller Enjoy Date Night at Sting's Dance Musical in L.A. (Exclusive)

Jennifer Garner and longtime boyfriend John Miller are still going strong as a couple and JustJared.com has the exclusive details on their latest date night!

The 51-year-old actress and 46-year-old CEO of CaliBurger were spotted attending the opening night performance of Sting‘s dance musical Message in a Bottle on Wednesday night (February 7) at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood.

The new dance-theatre show is inspired by and set to the hit songs of Sting. The musical tells the story of three siblings who must embark on perilous journeys in order to survive.

“Jen and John looked so in love and seemed very excited to be at the show,” an eyewitness exclusively told JustJared.com.

“They were sitting in dead center orchestra seats and got there early to read the Playbill before the show started,” the insider continued. “No one bothered them while they were seated and they kept to themselves the whole time. At intermission, they stayed in their seats to chat about the first act. Jen had her arm wrapped around John the whole time!”

If you didn’t know, the pair were first linked back in 2018, but then they reportedly broke up in 2020 after 2 years of dating.

Sometime in 2021, they appeared to rekindle their relationship. In 2022, she looked smitten with him and a source spoke out about the status of their relationship.

We have some rare photos of them together in summer 2023.