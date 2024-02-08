Lady Gaga Teases New Music with Photos from Recording Studio

Lady Gaga appears to be hard at work on her next album!

The 37-year-old singer is currently in the studio working on LG7, her seventh studio album as a solo artist. This will be the follow-up to 2020′s Chromatica.

Not included in her list of albums are Cheek to Cheek and Love for Sale, her collaborations with Tony Bennett, and the A Star Is Born soundtrack.

Gaga took to her Instagram account on Thursday night (February 8) to share a series of photos that she snapped in the recording studio.

One post had a demon emoji as the caption, leading fans to wonder if that’s a clue to the new album title or the title of an upcoming song. The second post was captioned, “Tik tok tik tok.”

