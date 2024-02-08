Isabela Merced Stars In First Look Photos for 'Turtles All the Way Down' Movie Adaptation

The first look at the upcoming movie Turtles All the Way Down has been revealed!

Isabela Merced leads the cast in the upcoming film adaptation of John Green‘s book of the same name.

Joining Isabela in the movie and the first look pics are Cree Cicchino and Felix Mallard.

Keep reading to find out more…

The movie “tackles anxiety through its 17-year-old protagonist, Aza Holmes (Merced). It’s not easy being Aza, but she’s trying… trying to be a good daughter, a good friend, and a good student, all while navigating an endless barrage of invasive, obsessive thoughts that she cannot control. When she reconnects with Davis (Mallard), her childhood crush, Aza is confronted with fundamental questions about her potential for love, happiness, friendship, and hope.”

Directed by Hannah Marks, the movie was written by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, who also wrote the script for another book-to-screen adaptation, Love, Simon.

“This movie is everything I wanted the book to be,” John Green gushed to EW. “It’s funny and human and explores mental illness in a deep and raw way without ever romanticizing or sensationalizing the experience. I am so grateful to Hannah, Isabela, Cree, Felix, and the entire cast and crew.”

Judy Reyes, Maliq Johnson, and J. Smith-Cameron will also star.

While an exact date has not been revealed, Turtles All the Way Down will premiere on Max this spring.

Check out the first look photos in the gallery…