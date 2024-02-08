Top Stories
30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (&amp; Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (& Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

14 TV Show Renewals Confirmed in 2024 (So Far)

Another 'Bridgerton' Star Is Confirmed to Exit Ahead of Season 3

Another 'Bridgerton' Star Is Confirmed to Exit Ahead of Season 3

Barry Keoghan Takes Off His Shirt on 'Hot Ones'

Barry Keoghan Takes Off His Shirt on 'Hot Ones'

Thu, 08 February 2024 at 10:27 pm

Isabela Merced Stars In First Look Photos for 'Turtles All the Way Down' Movie Adaptation

Isabela Merced Stars In First Look Photos for 'Turtles All the Way Down' Movie Adaptation

The first look at the upcoming movie Turtles All the Way Down has been revealed!

Isabela Merced leads the cast in the upcoming film adaptation of John Green‘s book of the same name.

Joining Isabela in the movie and the first look pics are Cree Cicchino and Felix Mallard.

Keep reading to find out more…

The movie “tackles anxiety through its 17-year-old protagonist, Aza Holmes (Merced). It’s not easy being Aza, but she’s trying… trying to be a good daughter, a good friend, and a good student, all while navigating an endless barrage of invasive, obsessive thoughts that she cannot control. When she reconnects with Davis (Mallard), her childhood crush, Aza is confronted with fundamental questions about her potential for love, happiness, friendship, and hope.”

Directed by Hannah Marks, the movie was written by Elizabeth Berger and Isaac Aptaker, who also wrote the script for another book-to-screen adaptation, Love, Simon.

“This movie is everything I wanted the book to be,” John Green gushed to EW. “It’s funny and human and explores mental illness in a deep and raw way without ever romanticizing or sensationalizing the experience. I am so grateful to Hannah, Isabela, Cree, Felix, and the entire cast and crew.”

Judy Reyes, Maliq Johnson, and J. Smith-Cameron will also star.

While an exact date has not been revealed, Turtles All the Way Down will premiere on Max this spring.

Check out the first look photos in the gallery…
Just Jared on Facebook
isabela merced stars in first look photos for turtles all the way down movie 01.
isabela merced stars in first look photos for turtles all the way down movie 02
isabela merced stars in first look photos for turtles all the way down movie 03

Photos: Max
Posted to: Cree Cicchino, Felix Mallard, Isabela Merced, MAX, Movies