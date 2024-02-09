'The Boys' Actress Erin Moriarty Spotted Walking Dog After Making a Brief Social Media Return

Erin Moriarty is keeping a low profile amid her decision to leave social media.

The 29-year-old actress, best known for playing Starlight on the Prime Video series The Boys, was seen taking her dogs for a walk on Thursday (February 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Erin recently decided to quit Instagram after she was accused of having plastic surgery by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

Earlier this week, Erin made a brief return to her social page to send her fans a message.

“Dropping in to say 1) I love you all 2) v grateful to be holding my little dude again and 3) to [those] that came forward to talk to me, were vulnerable enough to share: you are f***ing amazing,” she said on her Stories.

She added, “Stories that should be heard FAR more than mine. I do believe we have a long way to go. In the meantime: talk to me. I wanna hear. Safe zones, empathy and/or sympathy, and catharsis: a medicinal combo. Trust me.”

Watch the trailer for season four of The Boys.