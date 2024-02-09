Top Stories
30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (&amp; Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

30 Celebs Whose Private Jets Created Most CO2 Emissions in the Last Year Revealed (& Taylor Swift Didn't Even Make the List)

Fri, 09 February 2024 at 3:39 pm

'The Boys' Actress Erin Moriarty Spotted Walking Dog After Making a Brief Social Media Return

'The Boys' Actress Erin Moriarty Spotted Walking Dog After Making a Brief Social Media Return

Erin Moriarty is keeping a low profile amid her decision to leave social media.

The 29-year-old actress, best known for playing Starlight on the Prime Video series The Boys, was seen taking her dogs for a walk on Thursday (February 8) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Erin recently decided to quit Instagram after she was accused of having plastic surgery by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

Earlier this week, Erin made a brief return to her social page to send her fans a message.

Keep reading to find out more…

“Dropping in to say 1) I love you all 2) v grateful to be holding my little dude again and 3) to [those] that came forward to talk to me, were vulnerable enough to share: you are f***ing amazing,” she said on her Stories.

She added, “Stories that should be heard FAR more than mine. I do believe we have a long way to go. In the meantime: talk to me. I wanna hear. Safe zones, empathy and/or sympathy, and catharsis: a medicinal combo. Trust me.”

Watch the trailer for season four of The Boys.

Just Jared on Facebook
erin moriarty walks her dog 01
erin moriarty walks her dog 02
erin moriarty walks her dog 03
erin moriarty walks her dog 04
erin moriarty walks her dog 05
erin moriarty walks her dog 06
erin moriarty walks her dog 07
erin moriarty walks her dog 08
erin moriarty walks her dog 09
erin moriarty walks her dog 10
erin moriarty walks her dog 11
erin moriarty walks her dog 12
erin moriarty walks her dog 13
erin moriarty walks her dog 14
erin moriarty walks her dog 15
erin moriarty walks her dog 16
erin moriarty walks her dog 17
erin moriarty walks her dog 18
erin moriarty walks her dog 19
erin moriarty walks her dog 20
erin moriarty walks her dog 21
erin moriarty walks her dog 22
erin moriarty walks her dog 23
erin moriarty walks her dog 24
erin moriarty walks her dog 25
erin moriarty walks her dog 26
erin moriarty walks her dog 27

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Erin Moriarty