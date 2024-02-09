Tish Cyrus Talks 'Hannah Montana,' Says She Encouraged Billy Ray to Audition & Responds to His Claim Show 'Destroyed' Their Family

Tish Cyrus opened up about the Cyrus family’s experience when Miley and Billy Ray were starring in Hannah Montana.

The “Flowers” Grammy winner came to fame playing the titular character in the hit Disney Channel series. Her real-life dad played her onscreen dad, too.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Tish revealed how she was responsible for getting her ex-husband cast and why she championed him joining the show.

She also responded to Billy Ray, who previously said that the show “destroyed” their family.

Read more about Hannah Montana and the Cyrus family…

Tish explained that her husband’s career was stalling after “Achy Breaky Heart.” He was on another show, but nothing was taking off the same way.

His lull was timed perfectly with Miley‘s big audition.

“And then I brought Miley out to audition for Hannah and she had gotten it,” she recalled, via EW. “One of the casting directors said a joke, like, ‘Ugh, too bad we can’t afford her real dad.’ And I said, ‘Oh, maybe you can.’”

The mom to Miley, Brandi, Trace, Noah and Braison explained that she was concerned about leaving her kids behind if her daughter got cast.

“I was like, ‘I have to bring all the kids,’ and so that’s when I said to Billy Ray, you should come audition for the dad,” she said. “Because they love you and they’re really interested. Yes, it would be a pay cut but our family could be together.”

As for the claims that Hannah Montana was devastating to the family, she said, “Absolutely not.”

“I just think he was having a moment,” she said about Billy Ray.

If you missed it, Tish also addressed suffering from a psychological breakdown before she and her ex divorced.