Tish Cyrus Reveals She Had Psycholigical Breakdown During COVID Lockdown, Before Billy Ray Cyrus Split

Tish Cyrus is opening up about the lead-up to her divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus.

The 56-year-old momager of Miley Cyrus made an appearance on Alex Cooper‘s Call Her Daddy and opened up about going through a psychological breakdown in lockdown.

“During that period, I took a really good, hard look at life, my life, and like, ‘What was I gonna do?’” she shared of her nearly 30 year marriage. “Because it had not been in a good place for a long time. And I think I did stay so long out of fear of being alone. Like I had met him when I was 23, 24.”

“So being alone, and all of a sudden just having kind of the weight of the world off my shoulders, and I was able to just breathe. And smoke pot and garden, and go skinny dipping in my pool. That’s what I did during COVID It was hugely transformative,” Tish said.

In August 2020, her mother passed away, and she dealt with it alone – “I literally can’t believe I did that.”

“It was so crazy, my two biggest fears in life were being alone and my mom passing away. And I had one month of a complete psychological breakdown,” Tish continued. “It was the worst thing, it was not good. I just kind of pushed the mom thing under the rug, and then the divorce thing came.”

“I could not eat, I could not sleep, I could not stop crying. I don’t have my mom, and then I don’t have my husband that has been my husband for 30 years. Like I’m scared.”

After living separately for two years, she was in LA and he was in Tennessee, Tish filed for divorce in August 2022.

A year later, she tied the knot with actor Dominic Purcell.