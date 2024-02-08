Flavor Flav Reveals What Taylor Swift Said to Him at Grammys 2024

Flavor Flav is opening up about meeting Taylor Swift again while at the 2024 Grammy Awards.

The 64-year-old Public Enemy rapper is one of Taylor‘s most outspoken celebrity fans and her devoted group of Swifties even crowned him “King Swiftie.”

Flavor Flav previously met Taylor at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards and he attended multiple shows on her Eras Tour last year. He even went to the movie premiere in Los Angeles back in October!

Flav got the chance to speak to Taylor at the Grammys and he’s revealing what they talked about.

“The discussion [at the event] was about me congratulating her on all her success. And me being a big fan of hers, a big supporter of hers. Having her acknowledge that her fan base ‘Swifties’ gave me a name, ‘King Swiftie,’” Flav told People.

“I said, ‘You know they call me King Switfie?’ She said, ‘I know!’ Yo, when I heard her say that, that was huge for me.”

Coincidentally, Flav and Taylor were BOTH wearing clocks around their necks at the Grammys!