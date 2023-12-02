Jeffrey Dean Morgan Makes His Debut in 'The Boys' Season Four Trailer - Watch Now!

The first trailer for season four of The Boys has been released!

Prime Video debuted the first look at the upcoming season of the hit show at the 2023 CCXP on Saturday (December 2) in São Paulo, Brazil.

Here’s the new season’s synopsis: “In season four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son as well as his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.”

Returning cast members include Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti.

Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are all making their debuts in the new season.

Season four of The Boys premieres on Prime Video in early 2024.