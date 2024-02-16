Barbie Ferreira & Soko Fete Spike Jonze's Bjork Exhibition Curated by Humberto Leon

Euphoria starlet Barbie Ferreira and French musician/actress Soko attend the Bjork photo exhibition by Spike Jonze curated by Humberto Leon at his Los Angeles restaurant and gallery space Arroz & Fun on Thursday (February 15).

WeTransfer presented the opening night of the exhibition of unseen photographs, called The Day I Met Björk, which is free and open to the public now through May. It unveils over 25 previously unseen images taken in summer 1995 at the Chateau Marmont.

Other attendees included Kim Gordon, Gregg Araki, Rivers Cuomo, Soo Joo Park, Edison Chen, Arianne Phillips, Shirley Kurata, Carol Lim, Chella Man and DJ Olive Kimoto who kept the tunes spinning all night.

Guests enjoyed a bespoke menu from Arroz & Fun including the ‘Spike Jonze’ Peruvian wonton; Cool Ranch Doritos with crème fraiche and Oestra caviar; Szechuan mac & cheese; and a Chinese ‘shake-shake’ spiced tater tots.

To bring the images to fans around the world, a limited edition commemorative zine produced in collaboration with WeTransfer features the never-before-seen contact sheets and a conversation between Spike and Humberto. The zine is available to download now globally for free at https://spike-jonze-bjork-zine.wetransfer.com and in limited physical copies at the exhibition.