Top Stories
Prince Harry Breaks Silence on King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

Prince Harry Breaks Silence on King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis

Taylor Swift Makes 'Tortured Poets' Announcement at First Australia Show, Reveals New Bonus Song

Taylor Swift Makes 'Tortured Poets' Announcement at First Australia Show, Reveals New Bonus Song

Matthew Morrison Says He Was Going to Leave 'Glee,' But Cory Monteith's Death Changed Plans

Matthew Morrison Says He Was Going to Leave 'Glee,' But Cory Monteith's Death Changed Plans

Amy Schumer Addresses Comments About Her Face: 'I Feel Strong &amp; Beautiful'

Amy Schumer Addresses Comments About Her Face: 'I Feel Strong & Beautiful'

Fri, 16 February 2024 at 2:01 pm

Barbie Ferreira & Soko Fete Spike Jonze's Bjork Exhibition Curated by Humberto Leon

Barbie Ferreira & Soko Fete Spike Jonze's Bjork Exhibition Curated by Humberto Leon

Euphoria starlet Barbie Ferreira and French musician/actress Soko attend the Bjork photo exhibition by Spike Jonze curated by Humberto Leon at his Los Angeles restaurant and gallery space Arroz & Fun on Thursday (February 15).

WeTransfer presented the opening night of the exhibition of unseen photographs, called The Day I Met Björk, which is free and open to the public now through May. It unveils over 25 previously unseen images taken in summer 1995 at the Chateau Marmont.

Other attendees included Kim Gordon, Gregg Araki, Rivers Cuomo, Soo Joo Park, Edison Chen, Arianne Phillips, Shirley Kurata, Carol Lim, Chella Man and DJ Olive Kimoto who kept the tunes spinning all night.

Guests enjoyed a bespoke menu from Arroz & Fun including the ‘Spike Jonze’ Peruvian wonton; Cool Ranch Doritos with crème fraiche and Oestra caviar; Szechuan mac & cheese; and a Chinese ‘shake-shake’ spiced tater tots.

To bring the images to fans around the world, a limited edition commemorative zine produced in collaboration with WeTransfer features the never-before-seen contact sheets and a conversation between Spike and Humberto. The zine is available to download now globally for free at https://spike-jonze-bjork-zine.wetransfer.com and in limited physical copies at the exhibition.
Just Jared on Facebook
barbie ferreira soko bjork 01
barbie ferreira soko bjork 02
barbie ferreira soko bjork 03
barbie ferreira soko bjork 04
barbie ferreira soko bjork 04a
barbie ferreira soko bjork 05
barbie ferreira soko bjork 06
barbie ferreira soko bjork 07
barbie ferreira soko bjork 08
barbie ferreira soko bjork 09
barbie ferreira soko bjork 10
barbie ferreira soko bjork 11
barbie ferreira soko bjork 12
barbie ferreira soko bjork 13
barbie ferreira soko bjork 14
barbie ferreira soko bjork 15
barbie ferreira soko bjork 16
barbie ferreira soko bjork 17
barbie ferreira soko bjork 18
barbie ferreira soko bjork 19
barbie ferreira soko bjork 20
barbie ferreira soko bjork 21
barbie ferreira soko bjork 22
barbie ferreira soko bjork 23

Photos: BFA
Posted to: Barbie Ferreira, Humberto Leon, Soko, Spike Jonze