15 Soap Opera Couples are Together in Real Life, Including 1 Who Welcomed Their First Child in 2023 & 1 Who Will Celebrate Their 50th Anniversary This Year

Love stories on all of our favorite soap operas are usually riddled with drama, and they aren’t all built to last.

However, the sets of these sudsers are a great place for actors to meet their one true love. In fact, over the years, many costars have gotten together in real life.

Like the characters they play, they don’t all stay together. We were able to round up 15 soap opera couples who are currently together in real life in 2024.

The list includes one couple that’s been engaged for two years, one who welcomed their first child just a few months ago and another that will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary later this year!

Scroll through the slideshow to see all of the couples who have soap operas to thank for their love stories…